Gardener shares unlikely source for 'excellent' planters: 'Love this idea'

Looking for a creative and affordable way to display your beloved plants? One TikTok gardening pro has the perfect hack that uses an unexpected item — old mop buckets.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, gardening influencer Sara McDaniel (@simplysoutherncottage) shared a clever trick for upcycling old galvanized mop buckets into charming planters.

"Here's a fun and easy way you can upcycle," McDaniel explains in the video. "Rather than buying expensive flower pots, why not use old mop buckets? These old galvanized mop buckets are perfect for housing our key limes, and the wheels make them easy to move around our property."

The avid gardener encourages viewers to be on the lookout for these versatile vessels at garage sales.

"The next time you're out garage sailing, keep your eyes open for galvanized mop buckets," she advises. "They make excellent planters."

How it's helping

Not only does this hack save money on pricey pots, but it also gives new life to an item that may have otherwise ended up in a landfill. Reusing existing materials reduces waste, per Michigan State University, and the energy and resources needed to manufacture new products.

Americans send a whopping 146 million tons of waste to landfills each year. When everyday items like mop buckets break down in landfills, they release methane, a potent gas that harms the atmosphere, as Bridger Photonics explained.

By keeping useful items in circulation longer through upcycling, we can help curb planet-warming pollution.

Plus, the buckets' built-in wheels make your plants portable. Being able to move your greenery effortlessly means you can ensure it always has optimal sun exposure. It's a win-win-win — for your wallet, your plants, and the planet.

What everyone's saying

McDaniel's followers were quick to praise her clever repurposing project in the comments.

"Love this idea!!" one user gushed.

"Very cute!!" raved another.

Feeling inspired to try your hand at upcycling? Check out our guide to getting smarter about recycling options — and the next time you spy potential in another person's "trash," go for it.

If you have unwanted clothing and shoes, organizations such as Got Sneakers, For Days, and thredUP can take them off your hands while also offering cash or store credit in some cases.

With a little creativity and elbow grease, you can turn all sorts of surprising objects into something both functional and fabulous — just like these mop bucket gardens.

