Expert speaks out on concerning myths about living in cities: 'Noisy, chaotic, dirty, and stressful'

Is walking really a "poor person" behavior?

Urbanism and health expert Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova) took that narrative head-on while touting the benefits of walkable cities.

To start off, Panova features a comment asking, "Can we stop celebrating being poor?" She says that sort of attitude toward walking "keeps us stuck on car dependence" because people associate owning and driving a car with "having made it."

Next, Panova notes that many people with lower incomes own and drive cars. Meanwhile, she features wealthy people on-screen like Keanu Reeves eschewing cars and commuting on foot or via public transit.

"Wealth is characterized by having access to convenience and freedom," Panova declares. She links that to why rich people often wear inexpensive clothing instead of high-end fashion. In cities, she asserts that walking, biking and public transportation are often desirable choices.

Panova connects the discussion to the problems of car-centric cities overall. While New York City is wealthy, she points out that much of the city is "noisy, chaotic, dirty, and stressful." Its narrow sidewalks, car-dominated streets, and honk-happy drivers don't help the vibes.

"Despite the expensive stores, this doesn't feel rich to me," Panova argues while showing a midtown area dominated by car infrastructure. Conversely, the video shows more aesthetically pleasing areas geared for pedestrians from more walkable cities.

Panova's argument links an emphasis on stores and pedestrians with a vibrant, peaceful, and clean atmosphere. She says walkers who appreciate their surroundings incentivize buildings to beautify their spaces, creating a luxurious experience.

The video concludes with Panova arguing that in reality "cars often drain wealth and value."

Panova provides a convincing argument not just against the connection between wealth and cars, but in favor of walkable cities. After all, it sounds luxurious to conveniently grab your groceries in a local market, get your steps in walking around a scenic area, and eschew cars' unpleasant air and noise pollution.

That's better than sitting in traffic, having to drive to places just minutes away because of minimal infrastructure, and contending with noisy and dirty streets.

TikTokers backed up Panova's observations.

"In my city you're considered rich if you have an apartment near a subway station," one wrote.

"I'm poor because I have car payments, car insurance, gas, maintenance, and spend a minimum of 2 hours a day driving," another user wrote.

