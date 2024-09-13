Growing body of research sheds light on concerns about impact of traffic noise on children's health and learning — here's what you should know

Even though some may imagine noise as more of an annoyance than a significant public health concern, the UNEP highlighted how prolonged exposure can cause health issues.

Multiple studies have connected noise pollution to learning difficulties in school and increased levels of stress, sparking an important conversation about what the U.N. Environment Programme calls a "global public health menace."

What's happening?

As detailed by the BBC and the UNEP, traffic noise is a problem garnering more attention as awareness grows about its impact on young learners.

In 1975, one study looked at children learning to read in an elementary school near a loud subway train station in New York. It found that the average reading scores of students on the noisier side of the building were three to four months behind learners on the quieter side.

Other analysis suggests this wasn't a fluke. For example, a 2022 Barcelona study connected road traffic noise with "slower development of working memory, complex working memory, and attention in schoolchildren over one year."

As the authors of that study explained, they conducted the analysis partly because other research found that aircraft noise was associated with impaired cognitive development in young learners.

Why is this important?

Even though some may imagine noise as more of an annoyance than a significant public health concern, the UNEP highlighted how prolonged exposure can result in health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and hearing loss.

In the European Union, noise pollution has been connected with 12,000 premature deaths every year, and multiple cities worldwide — including New York — surpass acceptable noise levels.

The World Health Organization recommends that classrooms should not exceed 35 decibels to ensure optimum learning conditions. However, as the BBC notes, this frequently isn't the case, and marginalized communities are frequently exposed to more noise. Worryingly, research indicates that these environmental factors could have a lifelong impact.

"Potentially, noise exposure in childhood could affect the memory systems and mental health in adulthood," Birkbeck University professor of cognitive neuroscience Iroise Dumontheill explained to the BBC.

Marginalized communities are also often disproportionately impacted by poor air quality associated with pollution from dirty fuels.

What can be done about this?

Experts believe that mindful urban design can help create healthier cities. Maria Foraster, the lead author of the Barcelona study, suggested to the BBC that limiting traffic around schools and investing in green spaces is one way to protect and enhance the experiences of young learners.

In Barcelona, urban planners are attempting to remedy the situation by situating schools in "superblocks," which prioritize infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians rather than cars.

These modes of transportation aren't just quieter — they're also associated with reduced levels of stress and are better for the planet because they don't pump out toxic pollutants that have caused global temperatures to rise.

While many cities in the United States are still dependent on cars, surveys show that most Americans are on board with investing in other types of infrastructure.

In March, the Biden-Harris administration announced that it has allocated nearly $45 million in funding to improve access to biking, walking, and public transportation options.

