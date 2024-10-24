Psychologist shares unexpected solution for America's 'epidemic of loneliness': 'It is incredibly important'

This impacts Americans' ability to socialize conveniently and often, ultimately impacting their mental health.

Do you have a favorite place to hang out and socialize within walking distance of where you live?

A "third place" is a venue outside of home and work that fosters community connection and socializing.

In a viral TikTok video, psychologist Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova) explained the importance of third places in our society and how some countries are better at embracing them than others.

In her video, Dr. Panova shows scenes of many third places along a short stretch of street in Barcelona, Spain. These scenes starkly contrast suburban America, where European-style "cafe culture" is nonexistent and practically nowhere is walkable.

Third places, like coffee shops, casual bars, and parks, offer affordable and accessible ways to meet people and make valuable human connections.

Dr. Panova shared, "It is incredibly important for health, social connection, community, and overall well being."

She believes everyone needs access to at least one third place and that multiple third places within walking distance are necessary to prevent overcrowding.

Unfortunately, American communities are far from reaching this goal, even in large cities.

Cultural differences aside, this phenomenon is largely due to urban planning and how the built environment affects our daily activities.

"We're still trying to figure out why we find ourselves in an epidemic of loneliness," Dr. Panova commented.

Walkable communities not only improve residents' mental health but also their physical health through exercise and fresh air. More pedestrians and fewer cars mean less toxic air from dirty energy pollution and fewer respiratory issues.

Streets with pedestrian-friendly sidewalks or that are blocked off to car access offer safe opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get outside. Meanwhile, more foot traffic translates to more support for local businesses, which in turn leads to a thriving economy.

TikTokers were inspired by Dr. Panova's video and longing for more walkable third places in their lives.

"You made me realize I was depressed and lonely and missed the walkability from my college campus," one TikTok user wrote in the comments. "Happy to say, finally moving to a walkable small city in a few months!"

Another commented, "Omg, you've explained to me what I have always felt but never could put in words."

"This is exactly why I don't know where to move to in America," wrote a third TikToker.

