Pedestrian shares struggles of living in the US without a car: 'People look at me like I'm ... committing a crime'

"This country has literally built infrastructure that intends to make people that don't own cars feel like [second-class] citizens."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: TikTok

A viral TikTok video struck a chord with viewers fed up with car-centric infrastructure.

User Lyss (@earthangel3344) shared a clip of her daily walk through her neighborhood, spotlighting the drab, unwalkable surroundings that prioritize vehicles over pedestrians.

"Pov you live in the US with no car and you're trying to romanticize walking but the views look like this," Lyss says in the video, as she navigates a bleak, gray landscape devoid of greenery or pedestrian-friendly features.

The barren sidewalks and expansive roads paint a stark picture of the challenges faced by those without cars in many American communities.

The video resonated with viewers, many of whom expressed frustration over the lack of walkable infrastructure in their own neighborhoods. Commenters shared their experiences of feeling like lesser citizens when walking in car-dependent areas.

This car-centric suburban design not only inconveniences those without vehicles but also contributes to increased air pollution and carbon emissions. By prioritizing cars over pedestrians and public transit, these neighborhoods discourage eco-friendly transportation choices and perpetuate a reliance on gases that cause temperatures to spike and trigger extreme weather events.

Lyss' video ignited a conversation about the urgent need for more walkable, sustainable cities. Commenters called for improved sidewalks, bike lanes, and public transportation options to create more equitable and environmentally conscious communities.

"This country has literally built infrastructure that intends to make ppl that don't own cars feel like 2nd class citizens," one commenter observed.

Others shared their own challenges, including "People look at me like I'm homeless or committing a crime because I walk everywhere" and "My favorite is when the sidewalk ends on one side so you get to decide if walking in the street or jaywalking across a crowded street is safer."

Lyss' video served as a powerful reminder that our cities must be designed for people, not just cars. By advocating for walkable neighborhoods and sustainable transportation, we can create more livable communities while taking meaningful steps to address atmospheric pollution.

