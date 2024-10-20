Before-and-after photos of major city's transformation highlight crucial issue with US infrastructure: 'Other cities please take notice'

"It's amazing how badly the automotive industry can destroy a city."

Over the years, the City of Light and Love has become more accommodating toward active transportation, and the difference is a breath of fresh air.

In a post on r/f***cars, several photos showcase the before and after of roads, curbsides, and storefronts that have transitioned into walkways, bike paths, and public transit routes.

The difference is astounding and so very green, as more plants and trees have taken the place of carparks and roads built for the auto industry.

"Paris is looking great!" the OP wrote.

While it isn't clear how much time passed between the photos, the change for the better is remarkable. The time lapse gives the city a cleaner, healthier look that embraces nature and physical modes of travel.

Places such as Europe and China are famous for being more walkable and public transit-friendly than almost all U.S. cities. According to a 2023 Statista report, the United States is the biggest worldwide producer of heat-trapping pollution derived from transportation, having emitted the equivalent of 1.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

Every mile traveled by public transit instead of by car can save almost a pound of pollution.

It doesn't seem like a big deal until you consider that the average American drives 14,263 miles every year. Phasing out or substituting dirty energy sources — oil, gas, and coal — for renewable sources can make a huge difference.

Electing to walk, bike, or use any other type of active transportation actually saves money and is much better for our health and the planet. In addition, driving efficiently or switching to an EV can keep thousands of dollars in your pocket.

It's a great way to change things up, get some steps in, close your rings, and do your part in cooling things down.

The Paris makeover photos racked up attention, with over 16,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Most users were jealous they weren't photos of the cities they called home.

"Other cities please take notice," one Redditor remarked.

"It's amazing how badly the automotive industry can destroy a city," another wrote.

"City for cars vs city for people," a third commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.