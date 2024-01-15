Cleaning expert reveals easy hack to remove pesky sticker adhesive: ‘The sticker peel is so satisfying’

A cleaning expert has revealed a “satisfying” trick to get people out of sticky situations, making it even easier to repurpose empty containers.

The scoop

In a post with nearly 500 likes, TikToker Green Aware (@greenaware) shared how three simple ingredients can help you “ditch stubborn labels.”

Just place a jar in hot water, dish soap, and vinegar. After letting the jar soak, gently scrub its label with a sponge to take the undesired material right off.

“The sticker peel is so satisfying,” Green Aware wrote.

The soaking mixture can then be used to ensure that all of the pesky adhesive is gone.

“Clean your jar & reuse!” they added as the final step.

How it’s helping

The typical American family of four spends $680 annually on cleaning products, according to Verve, with the assortment of bottles and containers quickly able to turn into frustrating clutter.

Switching to natural cleaners, which are just as effective as chemical-based ones, could not only clear up storage space but also save money while helping the environment.

Vinegar, which doesn’t contain harmful toxins that can contaminate drinking water, is available in bulk for just dollars and can be used to clean a wide range of items, including yoga mats, rusty gardening tools, and steel pans.

Reusing containers can also help eliminate the need for more plastic. Around 440 million tons of plastic waste is created globally each year, per the UN Environment Programme, leading to the production of planet-warming pollution and the deaths of wildlife.

As plastic breaks down over hundreds of years, it creates tiny particles known as microplastics, which may cause long-term health issues for humans.

Yet “plastic is the most extensively used material in the packaging market,” according to Grand View Research, which noted the food-storage-container industry — worth nearly $150 billion in 2020 — is projected to keep growing.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were thankful for the hack and shared some of their own words of wisdom.

“Another great idea!” one person wrote.

“The bits of the label could block the jets in the dishwasher. Happened to me!” another person cautioned, highlighting further why the OP’s adhesive-removal trick is so useful.

