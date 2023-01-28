Amazon will now give you a free gift card — and major discounts — just for trading in your old devices

Amazon Trade-In is a program that lets customers trade in Amazon devices, video games, cell phones, and more.

Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off of Amazon electronics when you trade in your own Amazon devices.

What is Amazon Trade-In?

Amazon Trade-In is a program that lets customers trade in thousands of eligible electronic items, including Amazon devices, video games, cell phones, and others.

In exchange, customers get an Amazon gift card. Even better, some eligible offers give an additional promotional discount or credit off of a new qualifying Amazon device, plus free shipping.

What items are eligible for trade-in?

To learn which Amazon items are trade-in eligible, check out the Trade-In Store and search under the “Find more items” button and, on certain new device pages, you’ll see an “Upgrade and save with Trade-In” button.

If you don’t see your item, there’s a chance you might see it later on, as the program is constantly being updated — so, check back often.

Why you should care about Amazon Trade-In

Amazon’s Trade-In program is all about sustainability for people and the planet. The traded devices are restored and resold as much as possible, and if this doesn’t happen, they’re recycled. This means less nonbiodegradable waste in landfills, less toxic emissions, and less harmful contaminant exposure to workers.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Even if your device doesn’t qualify for the program, you’ll get a shipping label to send it to an approved recycling facility for safe disposal.

Gene Green, the U.S. representative who introduced the E-Waste Recycling Bill in 2010, points out, “E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States and can pose serious environmental and health problems here and around the world when not handled properly.”

How Amazon Trade-In works

It’s super easy to get started with Amazon Trade-In. Here’s how it works:

Answer some questions about the condition of your items (even if they no longer work) and get a Trade-In quote. Print the shipping label and send Amazon your item for free. Once your item is approved, your account will be credited with an Amazon.com gift card for the appraised value and you may receive a promotion for a new qualifying device.

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.