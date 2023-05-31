Woman shares genius hack for removing stubborn sticker labels: ‘I had no idea it was so easy to do that’

A TikTok user has shared their clever tip for cleaning glass jars so you can reuse them for storage — and it just takes two ingredients that you already have in your kitchen.

The scoop

In a recent video, TikTok user Chelsea (@chelslikescutefood) explains a quick and easy hack for removing labels and sticky substances from glass jars.

“If you reuse glass jars, mix equal parts baking soda and oil, and then rub it on the label of the glass jar or peel the label off and rub this on the sticky residue that’s leftover,” Chelsea explains. “Let it sit for a couple hours, and then everything will just wipe off.”

By using Chelsea’s simple concoction, you can take jars that contain sauces, condiments, and other contents and reuse them for storage without having to look at their original labels — or deal with the nasty, sticky substances left behind when you just rip off the paper.

How it’s helping

Anyone with a kitchen needs ample containers to store leftovers — and while using disposable storage like Ziploc bags or styrofoam containers sounds tempting, it’s not the most environmentally responsible choice we can make.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Keeping a collection of reusable storage receptacles for leftover food is one of the easiest steps we can take toward maintaining a green kitchen. By using reusable containers, you can reduce the amount of plastic waste and other waste you generate while storing food.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), less than one-third of glass containers and packaging were recycled in 2018 — and almost two-thirds ended up in landfills. By reusing glass containers, you keep products out of the landfill, where they pollute our environment and contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

What everyone’s saying

Users expressed their enthusiasm about the hack in the comment section.

“This is a LIFESAVER. I love saving my lil pesto jars,” one user wrote.

“Wow I had no idea it was so easy to do that😳,” another user said.

“I use those exact jars for art supplies! A rough-bristled scrubbing brush helps the mix work even faster!” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.