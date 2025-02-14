Homeowner discovers 'demon' plant in yard: 'Why would anyone actually plant these?'

"The most effective way to kill it without encouraging it to spread."

One unlucky person who noticed a fast-growing plant by their house soon recognized their uninvited guest as an Ailanthus altissima, commonly known as a tree of heaven.

"I'm 99% sure this is tree of heaven," they wrote in the subreddit r/whatisthisplant. "Learned they are super invasive. They are amongst rose bushes so would like to avoid poison if I could. Does anyone have any good resources on how to get rid of them?"

Others had experienced what one commenter called the "demon plant," and they chimed in with advice.

"I would not recommend cutting it," one person advised. "That can piss it off and result in more root clones. Triclopyr based herbicide is the way to go. I have found that to be the most effective way to kill it without encouraging it to spread."

Unfortunately, they also explained it could be a multi-year process: "Seed from TOH have been shown to stay viable for 8+ years in the soil. A mature tree can produce 300k+ seeds a year."

Another echoed the insidious nature of this particular plant. "Fast growing, weak branched and nasty habits. It's a truly gross tree," one person said. "It puts out a chemical that suppresses the growth of plants around it, so for sure get it off your roses."

While readers recommended herbicides, there are other options. The University of Connecticut recommended either girdling the trunk six inches above the ground or simply cutting the whole plant off at ground level when it flowers in June or July. The roots will likely send up more shoots, but continuing to cut will eventually kill the plant.

While a yard full of native plants is an excellent way to create low-maintenance, pollinator-friendly landscapes, yards infiltrated by invasive species like this one quickly become the opposite.

One commenter knew the dangers all too well. "Why would anyone actually plant these?" they vented. "I had one next to the front stoop of the first house I moved into. … I got on that pretty much immediately. It took a while but I was eventually successful."

Invasive plant species — similar to invasive animal species — drain resources, hog soil space and sunlight, and suppress the growth of native plants. It's why, even if it's a prolonged battle to defeat them, it's well worth managing their presence in your yard.

Once they're gone, there are many options that are low maintenance and low cost, from natural ground cover options like clover to low-water xeriscaping systems with native plants.

