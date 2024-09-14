Homeowner desperate for solutions in fight against invasive plant taking over yard: 'It gets worse every year'

"Pulling them was a mistake and clipping them doesn't do anything."

One Redditor is at their wits' end dealing with an invasive plant.

The Redditor asked a lawn subreddit for advice after non-native thistles repeatedly overwhelmed their yard.

"What do you all do for thistles? I have too many in my yard," they wrote. "Pulling them was a mistake and clipping them doesn't do anything. I've been battling them over three years in this house and it gets worse every year."

"Invasive" is often used to describe a plant that spreads quickly, but not all of these fast-growing plants, like mint, are invasive. For a plant to be considered ecologically invasive, it must be non-native to the area and threaten the surrounding native ecosystem.

The thistle in this Redditor's garden is Canada thistle and is ecologically invasive in the U.S., according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately for the Redditor, that means they'll have a bit more of a difficult time getting rid of the thistle.

Non-native plants can be more challenging to manage, requiring more upkeep and resources.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Native plants, in contrast, are much easier to handle, as they're designed to thrive in local conditions. In the right areas, they're low maintenance, requiring little watering, mowing, or fertilization. They're also better for the environment and can lower pollution, support pollinators, and provide habitats for local wildlife.

You don't need a complete lawn renovation to benefit from native plants. Even smaller changes — like replacing your grass with clover or buffalo grass or spreading native wildflower seeds into your garden — can have a big impact on your wallet and the environment.

Don't end up with an invasive thistle. Use the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder, and check out our guide to rewilding your yard.

Fellow Redditors wished the user good luck with their thistle battle.

"I've had good success with a combo of the vinegar/dish soap herbicide and digging up the ones that survive," one user recommended. "You [definitely] need to be persistent and they are a struggle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.