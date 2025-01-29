  • Home Home

Homeowner worried after discovering 'nightmare' situation while surveying their yard: 'Absolutely overwhelmed'

by Catherine Wilkins
Photo Credit: iStock

A Virginia homeowner happened upon a not-so-heavenly surprise in their yard. 

The homeowner shared photos of their yard on Reddit, explaining that they are in the early stages of removing an invasive species from their property: the tree of heaven. The homeowner was less than pleased with the discovery, referring to the tree as "public enemy No. 1" in the region and noting they were "absolutely overwhelmed." 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner ripped out the tree and continues to monitor the area closely but acknowledged the discovery was difficult. Invasive plant species can be a headache for homeowners looking to remove them. 

According to the U.S. Forest Service, invasive plants have contributed to the decline of more than 40% of endangered and threatened species in the United States. Invasives also cause degraded water quality, increased soil erosion, and decreased recreation opportunities. 

Meanwhile, native plants continue to help pollinators and the environment thrive. Landscaping or gardening with native plants aids a healthier ecosystem by reducing air pollution, providing food and shelter for wildlife, and promoting biodiversity. Homeowners who make the effort to rewild their yards with native plants wind up saving hundreds of dollars a year on water, fertilizers, and pesticides. 

The National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database even helps homeowners kick-start the rewilding process by recommending plants specific to their locations.

The Reddit post received many comments from others who shared their own experiences with the tree of heaven

"Oh it's horrible!" one wrote.

Another user commented: "We're working with an arborist to get them down safely but the babies are popping up everywhere. It's a nightmare."

Someone else said the plant could be rising from the roots of another nearby and offered advice: "Cut down to the ground and dig out as much root as you can. Look for other saplings to pop up if you do, because those plants do not like to die."

In response, the original poster said they found the culprit growing in their neighbor's yard.

x