Gardener shares brilliant tip to jump-start seedlings using old toilet paper rolls: 'I'm trying this myself'

Toilet paper rolls are among the more versatile items you can repurpose. As one Redditor demonstrated, they can even support plants in your garden "with great success."

The scoop

In the r/gardening subreddit, the original poster shared how they use toilet paper rolls to help plants with deep root systems, specifically beans and tomatoes, begin growing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Where I live, it's common to get frosts right up to the middle or even end of May, so using tp rolls for my warm-weather vine plants lets me get a great head start," the OP wrote, noting that they live in Canada. They added that the rolls provide vertical support while allowing easy access for watering.

The OP said they start off tomato seedlings in pots, with the rolls acting as guides. "The combination of tp roll and cup allows for a lot more support and root growth," a necessity in Canada, they explained. They drop soaked beans in rolls filled with soil, where they quickly germinate.

How it's helping

Repurposing toilet paper rolls is a great way to save money on gardening supplies and reduce waste.

Many garden products are made of plastic, including tools and supports for plants, which can end up in landfills and take years to break down. They can also release microplastics in landfills and the very soil you're trying to garden in. Cardboard, which can benefit the soil and is biodegradable, is a more sustainable option.

Toilet paper rolls are popular among gardeners, who use them for supporting seedlings, protecting plants from pests, and propagating older plants. Gardeners have also repurposed other items to help their gardens, including wine corks to help the soil stay moist and bed frames to act as trellises.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were fans of the gardener's hacks, and some even offered tips of their own.

One person said they had been using egg cartons but liked the idea of toilet paper rolls better.

Another suggested soil balls: "I've begun using soil balls the past couple years. No waste and low fuss. My cucumbers do great since I don't [disturb] their roots."

"I'm trying this myself," one Redditor declared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.