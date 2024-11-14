  • Home Home

Gardener shares innovative cost-cutting tip to start planting with old toilet paper rolls: 'Great idea'

"I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."

by Sarah Winfrey
"I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."

Photo Credit: iStock

Growing more plants from existing plants is a great way to save money at the lawn center, but knowing how to get started can be the hardest part. 

One Redditor documented part of the process, showing the results of propagation and what the plants looked like when moved to pots. They said, "I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."

"I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

While the Redditor in question doesn't explain the propagation process in detail, they noted they used toilet paper rolls, trimmings from a mother plant, and a rooting hormone to help the process. They also noted that it took about four weeks from the time of propagation to the time the small plants were ready for pots

In the post, they shared pictures of the plants in their toilet paper rolls, the plants and roots with the roll removed, and the plants sitting in rows of small pots

Thus, the process seems to be harvesting trimmings, applying root hormone, placing them with some potting soil in toilet paper tubes, then replanting them into pots when they get big enough. 

How it's working

Gardening in general has a number of benefits. If you choose to grow your own food, Mayo Clinic says you'll get more exercise, improve your diet, and lower your stress levels. UNC adds that it's good for your heart, as well as your self-esteem. You and your family might even get more fiber, and some people say gardening should be a part of mental health therapy, too.  

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Some of these benefits come with gardening that doesn't involve growing food, too, like what this Redditor was doing. You might not improve your diet, but you could see better stress levels and mental health. 

What people are saying

The Reddit post got a few responses. "Great idea," one person said. Another asked a more specific question regarding the method and got an in-depth answer from the original poster. 

🗣️ Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

🔘 Getting outside more 🌱

🔘 Growing healthy food 🥕

🔘 Making my yard beautiful 🏡

🔘 I don't garden 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x