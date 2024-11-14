Gardener shares innovative cost-cutting tip to start planting with old toilet paper rolls: 'Great idea'

"I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."

Growing more plants from existing plants is a great way to save money at the lawn center, but knowing how to get started can be the hardest part.

One Redditor documented part of the process, showing the results of propagation and what the plants looked like when moved to pots. They said, "I honestly can't wait to see what comes of this."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

While the Redditor in question doesn't explain the propagation process in detail, they noted they used toilet paper rolls, trimmings from a mother plant, and a rooting hormone to help the process. They also noted that it took about four weeks from the time of propagation to the time the small plants were ready for pots.

In the post, they shared pictures of the plants in their toilet paper rolls, the plants and roots with the roll removed, and the plants sitting in rows of small pots.

Thus, the process seems to be harvesting trimmings, applying root hormone, placing them with some potting soil in toilet paper tubes, then replanting them into pots when they get big enough.

How it's working

Gardening in general has a number of benefits. If you choose to grow your own food, Mayo Clinic says you'll get more exercise, improve your diet, and lower your stress levels. UNC adds that it's good for your heart, as well as your self-esteem. You and your family might even get more fiber, and some people say gardening should be a part of mental health therapy, too.

Some of these benefits come with gardening that doesn't involve growing food, too, like what this Redditor was doing. You might not improve your diet, but you could see better stress levels and mental health.

What people are saying

The Reddit post got a few responses. "Great idea," one person said. Another asked a more specific question regarding the method and got an in-depth answer from the original poster.

