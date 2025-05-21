Gardening expert shares 3 genius ways to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'Great ideas'

A gardening expert has shared three ways to make use of toilet rolls in the garden. Making use of these hacks can save you time and money, and it's really very simple. Here's how.

The scoop

Fee & Ash (@ashfree_lowtox_living) regularly share gardening and low-toxic living tips and tricks on TikTok. One such post explains how you can make use of your toilet rolls in the garden in three different ways.

The first involves using the rolls as seed starter pots by making small cuts on one end of the roll and folding the ends in before filling it with soil and planting the seeds. The best part of this is that when the seeds are ready to be transferred outside, the rolls can be planted directly in the ground because they decompose.

The second hack uses the rolls to protect plants from pests such as snails and slugs. The rolls can be placed around the young seedlings to stop them from being eaten before they've even had a chance to grow.

And the final trick uses the rolls to help plants with deep rooting systems anchor themselves. The tubes are great for encouraging these plants to develop strong roots.

How it's helping

Reusing household items such as toilet rolls has a number of benefits, from saving money on buying new items to cutting down on household waste. There are lots of different ways to repurpose common waste items, including containers and packaging. The best part about this is that it costs nothing.

Commercial garden products can cost lots of money, and they can quickly add up during planting season. Additionally, toilet rolls are biodegradable, which makes them a great option for all these hacks, and they replace plastic options that can pollute the soil.

Using them as protection against pests can also reduce or eliminate the need for chemical pesticides, which can harm our health and are dangerous for children and pets.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for these handy gardening hacks, with many saying they couldn't wait to try them out.

"Love this!! I was going to buy seedling trays! Not anymore!" one gardener wrote.

Another commenter added, "amazing girl! Great ideas!!"

