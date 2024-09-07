Shopper thrilled after discovering engraved mark on thrifted pendant: 'Love how cursed it looks'

A super-functional way to shop with the element of surprise at every corner.

A shopper went to r/ThriftStoreHauls after striking gold at a secondhand store.

Several photos show intricate details of a diamond-studded saintly pendant, including "18K" etched into the back.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How can you tell the gold quality and if they are real diamonds when thrifting?" asked a Redditor in the comments.

The original poster replied: "Local pawnshop tests for free with [X-ray fluorescence]."



The 18-karat gold and diamond pendant was purchased for the price of 25 New Zealand dollars, which is a little over $15 at the current exchange rate.

Finds like these are why so many people are falling in love with the trend of thrifting. It's an opportunity to find what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost, with the chance of coming across something exotic and unexpected, such as designer quartz candle holders or a vintage Gucci bag. It's a super-functional way to shop with the element of surprise at every corner.

If the idea of sifting through a thrift store stresses you out, there are online secondhand platforms such as GoodwillFinds and ThredUp. According to ThredUp, over 100 billion garments are produced each year, and 73% of apparel ends up in landfills or is incinerated.

Joining the growing community of thrifters will help curb these numbers and reduce waste by keeping items out of landfills. As they break down, clothes release planet-warming gases such as methane, which are responsible for our warming planet.

However, by giving a second life to textiles that would have otherwise been thrown away, you can help perpetuate a circular economy.

Saying no to fast fashion will also save you money since you'll be investing in quality products that will last much longer.

You can upcycle or mend the clothes you already have. If you can't find what you're looking for thrifting, be sure to support eco-friendly clothing brands. Good on You has created a list of the 59 most sustainable clothing brands on the U.S. market.

If you're looking to get rid of clothing, try making some money from it or swapping it for store credit. If you have sporting equipment, consider Play It Again Sports. Smartwool's The Second Cut Project will turn your old socks into dog beds.

Ultimately, the burgeoning market has something for just about everyone.

As for the thrifter's pendant, it received several reactions, most of which commented on the seemingly haunted nature of the piece.

"Love how cursed it looks," one comment said.

"Creepy and I love it," wrote another.

