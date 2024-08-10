Shopper left shocked after uncovering true value of unassuming candle holders found at thrift store: 'That's a big score'

High-end home decor doesn't have to cost you hundreds of dollars, as shoppers continue to find major steals and deals at their local thrift stores.

One lucky thrift shopper recently took to Reddit to share their jaw-dropping find — a candle holder worth nearly $400 they purchased for a fraction of the cost.

The shopper posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit saying they never expect to come across such a stunning sale again.

"This will never happen to me again, I paid less than $10," the thrifter wrote, revealing they also had a 20% coupon that saved them even more money at their local Goodwill.



The thrift shopper had purchased two quartz candle holders designed by high-end designer Kathryn McCoy.

Photos shared in the post revealed that each of the candle holders was being sold at Goodwill for only $5.49 each. Brand new, these same candle holders retail for $375 and can be worth as much as $899 when resold on e-commerce sites like eBay.

Not only did the thrift shopper score a cute new piece of decoration for their home, but they saved hundreds of dollars in the purchase.

Thrift shopping is one of the easiest ways homeowners and renters can decorate their homes on a low budget. Popular stores like Goodwill or Savers regularly sell high-end products at massively discounted rates for budget-friendly shoppers.

A report from CouponFollow previously estimated that by opting to shop at a thrift store instead of big box retailers like Walmart or Target, consumers can save nearly $150 a month — or around $1,760 every year.

At the same time, thrift shopping is a more sustainable way to decorate your home or buy new outfits. Most clothes, furniture, and decor items are mass-produced and shipped on a global scale, releasing toxic air-warming pollution in the process. Choosing to buy pre-owned items can reduce the demand for mass-manufactured products while keeping used items out of overcrowded landfills.

Other Reddit users raved over the stellar find, with one suggesting the thrift shopper "pay homage to the thrift Gods."

"That's a big score," another wrote. "Nice! I'm quite jealous right now."

"Mega happy for you!" a third said.

