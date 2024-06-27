  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after finding luxury handbag at local thrift store: 'Absolutely shocked and a bit confused'

"Wow what a find!"

by Jenna Reilly
"Wow what a find!"

Photo Credit: iStock

One lucky thrifter just had the score of a lifetime: a vintage Gucci Tifosa handbag for only $6.

The shopper was so excited that they shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and wrote, "Absolutely shocked and a bit confused, found this cute little dude NWT [new with tags] today for $6. Gonna go pray to the thrift store bag gods I guess."

The shared photos include images of the interior and the straps — the bag appears to be in pristine condition. It even has the tags attached and a serial number inside. A brand-new Gucci bag costs anywhere from $850 to more than $6,000. Even a pre-owned Gucci Tifosa could cost $750 or more. Getting it for $6 is a jaw-dropping steal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most of the time, consumers shop secondhand to find their everyday essentials at bargain prices. Discovering a rare or expensive item for a low cost is a thrilling added perk.

In addition to saving lots of cash and occasionally finding rare items, thrifting is good for our planet. 

Buying gently used items keeps them out of landfills, which cuts down on dangerous air pollution. Reducing the demand for new items also saves energy and resources needed to make them. 

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

With all these great benefits, it's good to know that the thrifting market is growing. Just Style reports that "between 2023 and 2028, the global secondhand market will grow by 77.8%." For those who prefer online shopping, there are great websites now that sell secondhand items, such as ThredUp.

Time to get thrifting — great deals await. You never know when you may stumble upon a great designer bag, piece of tech, or sparkling valuable.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited to see the original poster's find. 

One user wrote, "WOW what a find!"

"You got lucky … enjoy, " said another. 

A third joked, "I'm not jealous at all, nope."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

If you’re considering a switch to solar, then the first big decision you’ll need to make is how you want to access this cheap, clean, abundant energy source.
TCD 101

These two solar energy options could save you tens of thousands of dollars — here's everything to know about making the switch

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x