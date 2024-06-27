Shopper stunned after finding luxury handbag at local thrift store: 'Absolutely shocked and a bit confused'

One lucky thrifter just had the score of a lifetime: a vintage Gucci Tifosa handbag for only $6.

The shopper was so excited that they shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and wrote, "Absolutely shocked and a bit confused, found this cute little dude NWT [new with tags] today for $6. Gonna go pray to the thrift store bag gods I guess."

The shared photos include images of the interior and the straps — the bag appears to be in pristine condition. It even has the tags attached and a serial number inside. A brand-new Gucci bag costs anywhere from $850 to more than $6,000. Even a pre-owned Gucci Tifosa could cost $750 or more. Getting it for $6 is a jaw-dropping steal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most of the time, consumers shop secondhand to find their everyday essentials at bargain prices. Discovering a rare or expensive item for a low cost is a thrilling added perk.

In addition to saving lots of cash and occasionally finding rare items, thrifting is good for our planet.

Buying gently used items keeps them out of landfills, which cuts down on dangerous air pollution. Reducing the demand for new items also saves energy and resources needed to make them.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

With all these great benefits, it's good to know that the thrifting market is growing. Just Style reports that "between 2023 and 2028, the global secondhand market will grow by 77.8%." For those who prefer online shopping, there are great websites now that sell secondhand items, such as ThredUp.

Time to get thrifting — great deals await. You never know when you may stumble upon a great designer bag, piece of tech, or sparkling valuable.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited to see the original poster's find.

One user wrote, "WOW what a find!"

"You got lucky … enjoy, " said another.

A third joked, "I'm not jealous at all, nope."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.