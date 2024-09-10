Shopper in shock after finding price tag on cult-classic kitchen appliance at local thrift store: 'I had a mini heart attack'

"A find like this would make me feel like I hit the lottery!"

Thrift shopping can lead to surprising finds like rare and valuable items. One shopper shared their story of stumbling upon a piece of luxury cookware from Le Creuset, marked down to only $20.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, this lucky shopper posted a photo of a blue Le Creuset pot with its matching lid. They captioned the post, "My first in the wild!"

A brand new Le Creuset pot similar to this one costs $200-$400. The cookware is lauded for its superior quality by home cooks and famous chefs alike. It's no wonder that after snagging this one for only $20, the Redditor wrote, "Still in shock."

Finding a special item like this is just one of the many perks of secondhand shopping. Thrift shoppers get everyday necessities like clothing and home furnishings at major discounts and occasionally also find exciting treasures.



Quality clothes from brands like Patagonia and Lirika Matoshi can be found hiding among the racks. Great tech and kitchen appliances sit on crowded shelves, waiting to be found by savvy shoppers.

Some thrifters have even walked away with designer bags and jewelry that only cost them a few dollars.

Thrift shopping is great for your wallet and also helps the environment. Every secondhand purchase is one less item cluttering a landfill, eventually releasing toxic gas into the atmosphere. Taking home discounted thrifted goods is a win-win.

Other Reddit users were excited to see the original poster's purchase.

One Redditor said, "Happy for you!" and the OP jokingly responded, "I had a mini heart attack."

Another user commented, "I can smell something delicious cooking from here. Congrats!"

One user shared their hopes of finding Le Creuset cookware someday, too, writing, "Thrift shops are too savvy around us. I'll keep trying! A find like this would make me feel like I hit the lottery!"

