Thrilled shopper recounts journey to find once-in-a-lifetime purchase at thrift store: 'Something made me stop'

"That's when I saw it, sitting there in its resplendent glory."

A "gut feeling" saved this lucky thrift shopper over a thousand dollars.

This Redditor made a spur-of-the-moment decision to check out a local Goodwill and found a Herman Miller office chair — for just $13. They shared a few photos of the chair, which is in pretty good condition, to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Something made me stop. … That's when I saw it, sitting there in its resplendent glory," the Redditor wrote. "It's got a small imperfection on the seat, but I don't care. For the price of an ill fitting Polo shirt, it's coming home. Praise be to the thrifting gods."

Herman Miller is an office furniture company, and one of the brand's office chairs can cost anywhere from $400 to well over $1,000. Some say it's for good reason — many consider these chairs to be the best of the best in terms of comfort and ease of repair. For $13 in evidently good condition, this is an amazing deal.









Deals like these aren't uncommon — thrift shoppers frequently find great deals on everything from clothes to appliances to furniture. This thrift shopper found a Le Creuset pot for just $20, saving them several hundred dollars. Another thrifter spotted a luxury handbag in need of a little love and easily repaired it for way less than what it would've cost brand-new.

Not only will shopping at thrift stores save you a ton of money, but it's also good for the environment. Billions of pounds of clothes, furniture, and appliances enter landfills every year — we're overproducing, overconsuming, and underutilizing.

Donating your items instead of throwing them away prolongs their life span and helps keep perfectly good items from entering landfills, where they'd sit for thousands of years.

Commenters were super-jealous of the Redditor's incredible find.

One commenter explained the hype, saying: "It's the kind of chair that ruins you for all other chairs. I thought people were exaggerating until I sat in one. It's THAT comfortable."

Another Redditor highlighted just how big of a score this was. "You can purchase a new spot upholstery cleaning machine at full retail and still come out ahead," they wrote.

"I sit on one of those at work," a third user said. "Those are awesome chairs. Best I've ever sat in."

