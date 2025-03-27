Shopper stunned after opening brand-new handbag purchased at thrift store: 'I am walking on clouds'

"What's it like to be one of God's favorites?"

Among the charms of thrift shopping is the randomness of items on display whenever you walk into a shop.

You wouldn't think you could walk out with an elaborate light fixture and a commercial popcorn maker, would you?

Sometimes, though, you find almost exactly what you've been searching for.

One Redditor shared their incredible find with the r/handbags community, noting that they'd been in the market for a "a mid-range designer bag" and that Strathberry was a brand on their "radar."

"And look what I find today at the thrift store in the back of all the black bags!" they said, alongside pictures of their impressive purchase. "I gasped! This is the bag I have had my eye on, but in a cream color.

Photo credit: Reddit

"I could not just leave her though. It was written in the stars! New with tags still on, the care pamphlet, and the dust bag. I am walking on clouds!"

The original poster went on to note that it still had the original price tag of $495 on it, but they bought it for a third of the cost, dropping just $150 to make it their own.

Of course, Reddit's handbag enthusiasts were green with envy.

"Oh my — I can't believe they would give away their Strathberry," one person said. "What an amazing find!"

"What's it like to be one of God's favorites?" added another.

Come to the Reddit post for pictures of the bag and the jealous comments, stay for the creative meme work.

But in addition to finding designer goods at discount prices, thrifting is a great way to shop while being kind to the planet. If these items weren't donated, they likely would have been sent to landfills, where they would take up space and contribute to methane production.

Methane is a potent gas that is far more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide — up to 84 times more powerful over a 20-year period, according to the European Commission.

What's more, buying secondhand often leads to better purchases. Fast fashion is a resource-draining, unethical, and planet-harming business model that churns out low-quality clothing for ridiculously low prices. But thrifting means you can buy timeless, well-constructed items for similarly little money.

Who knows? You might even snag the bag of your dreams, too.

