Shopper floored after discovering $70 designer bag at thrift store for next to nothing: 'What a score'

A shopper found the Fjällräven Kånken bag they'd had their eyes on for some time at their local Goodwill for a bargain price, making for one happy thrifter.

The shopper shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, explaining that they've been searching eBay for the Kånken Sling shoulder bag for a few weeks, but found it in a local thrift store instead.

They snapped it up for just $5, saying, "Saved me money since I was prob going to get one off eBay eventually now I don't have to!! What a score!! It's in really good condition too! Just had to soak it in the bathtub!"

A brand new Kånken Sling shoulder bag retails for $70 online, so the shopper definitely had a financial win.

Thrift shopping is a great way to save big bucks on high-end or even just everyday items. People have made some incredible finds too, like a Le Creuset pan for under $5 that typically cost upward of $100 brand new.

Fashion finds are frequent too, like the person who snapped up a highly coveted silk Hermès Carré scarf for a few euros, when they usually cost $600, or a Brunello Cucinelli cashmere polo sweater for just $4.79, compared to its regular $3000 price tag.

Saving money is one of the highlights of thrift shopping, but you're also helping the environment on top of your wallet. According to the Boston University School of Public Health, people in the United States throw out 34 billion pounds of used textiles every year, with 66% ending up in landfills.

When you buy secondhand, you're keeping items that are otherwise perfectly good from ending up in landfills, where they take up space, take years to break down, and release planet-warming gases as they do, often slowly if they're from synthetic materials.

In the comments on the thrifter's post, people were thrilled for their savvy purchase.

"Amazing find!! I use mine all the time," one person wrote.

Another added, "Good find I want a sling as well but won't justify it unless I get as lucky as you," citing the original retail cost.

