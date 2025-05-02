Shopper stunned after rummaging through racks at thrift store and spotting unbelievable detail on unique bag: 'What a find'

"The laws of attraction must have been at work."

One secondhand shopper got a great deal on a Kate Spade designer bag. The bold blue bag covered in a fun peacock design flew off the shelf for only $12.

According to the OP's post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the designer bag "has a few scuffs, but who cares."

"The laws of attraction must have been at work," they continued.

It's an understatement to say that a $12 Kate Spade was a steal, since buying a new tote bag in a similar design can range from $100 to $400, depending on whether the bag is on sale.

Thanks to thrifting, budget shoppers and those mindful of the benefits of a circular economy have several options for home goods, bags, jewelry, and even electronics. These stores often have better-made items and hidden luxury brands.

The OP wasn't the only bag lover to luck out when thrifting. With only $20, one shopper took home a Louis Vuitton duffle bag worth over $2,000. In another case, someone only dropped $150 for a $495 Strathberry bag that still had the original price tag on it.

There are bounds of staggering deals, but the occasional misplaced item can pop up. You can also score unique vintage finds that are decades old, like a $8.49 winter coat from the '70s.

Unfortunately, textiles from poorly made clothing, such as fast fashion leftovers, clog landfills in staggering amounts. According to Earth.org, the fashion industry generates 20% of global waste, and as much as $500 billion is lost annually due to not recycling clothing.

By avoiding poorly made apparel and accessories and opting for better-made items in thrift stores, shoppers can help reduce textile waste. Once you outgrow something, donate it to a local consignment shop or charity, or trade it in for rebates and other rewards at organizations like Trashie.

Redditors were in awe of the thrifted Kate Spade bag.

"What a FIND!" said one user.

Another fan of the designer proclaimed, "$12, what a steal! I LOVE Kate Spade, especially the novelty patterns."

