Shopper stunned after finding premium item with $3 price tag at thrift store: 'That's a score'

After falling into a colorless fashion rut, one Redditor showed how they are using thrift stores to revitalize their closet.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is a place where you can share your recent or favorite finds from your local secondhand shop. If you aren't a regular thrifter, it can also be a place to inspire you to try it out. Savvy shoppers have found everything from high-end office chairs to designer accessories.

This Redditor was lucky enough to find a cute coral-colored vintage jacket from L.L.Bean for just $3. They explained, "I've been slowly replacing all my black and grey clothes with color."

If you have been looking to upgrade your closet without breaking the bank, shopping secondhand is one of your best bets. Even if you are checking out more expensive consignment stores, you are likely to save money and may even find higher-quality items.

With the rise of fast fashion, clothing quality has become dubious at best, not to mention the plethora of ethical concerns that so many companies face. From sourcing to factory practices, most companies that are mass-producing items have dealt with controversy.

Fortunately, thrifting has gotten more popular and easier, so you can protect the planet and your wallet while finding your new favorite staple. According to CouponFollow, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

You can even shop from the comfort of your own home on sites such as eBay and Poshmark. Online resale shop ThredUp releases a report each year on the business, and in 2023, it reported having diverted more than 200,000 items from the landfill over its 15 years of operation.

Shopping at your local thrift store not only helps you be a little gentler to the planet; it can also spark jealousy among your peers.

One Redditor said: "Wow I'm insanely jealous! Great find."

Someone else wrote: "You're going to love that jacket! I found a similar one, and it became a staple piece."

Another fan of the brand added: "Great looking fade, and it's lined! That's a score. I love finding vintage Bean at the thrift. The quality is amazing."

