Resident shares year-long experience with camper transformed into dream home: 'It has everything I need'

After one year of living in her 200-square-foot tiny home, a Texas woman is sharing how downsizing transformed her space — and her perspective.

Michelle, of Van Alstyne, Texas, moved from a camper into the tiny home in 2024, buying the home from a previous owner for $83,000.

In a TikTok tour of the compact space for Tiny Homes (@tiny_house_expedition), Michelle said she knew the home was for her the first time she stepped in.

"It has everything I need in this small, little space," she said.

The 24-foot-by-8.5-foot tiny home includes an induction cooktop for cleaner cooking, a full bathroom, and a combo washer and dryer. It also features a living area with a two-person couch and a flip-up desk for working from home. A separate bedroom features an impressive amount of storage space and a roomy bed.

Tiny house living can come with big benefits — for both homeowners and the planet.

These compact homes are typically far more affordable to build and maintain than traditional houses, helping homeowners save money both upfront and over time.

Given their small footprint, tiny homes also use significantly less energy for heating, cooling, and lighting. That means lower monthly utility bills and a reduced reliance on polluting energy sources.

While there are notable perks to tiny house living, the decision to embrace tiny living isn't always easy.

Some considering tiny house living, for instance, are cautious about aging in a tiny home, especially concerned that common features like lofted beds will become impractical over time.

Michelle said she took this into consideration when buying her home, noting the single-floor layout is perfect for her both now and in the future.

"I love having the living space all on one floor," she said. "The older I get, the better it's going to be to have everything on the one floor. A lot of the tiny homes I've seen, you have to walk up some steps [to] a lofted bedroom, and I wouldn't want that."

With limited square footage, tiny home living often goes hand-in-hand with minimalism. After all, limited space requires a pared-down approach to belongings — and that can benefit both the planet and your mental health.

One year into her tiny home journey, Michelle said that her compact living space has led her to care less about excess stuff and instead value meaningful experiences.

"I feel like there's a sense of freedom," she said. "To me, it's about what really matters — and what matters to me is life experiences and having fun."

