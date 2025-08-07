Woman shares step-by-step video after transforming garage into tiny home for parents: 'It turned out so cute'

"I think that the trick here is just really getting creative in the way that you're finishing things."

Tiny home living is a major lifestyle change but one that many are curious about, which explains the multitude of tiny home tour videos available online.

TikTok user Pamela Tiner (@pamelatiner) shared a video of the home she created for her parents by transforming a garage into a tiny home, all of which was done for less than $35,000.

In the video, Tiner shares the many money-saving lessons from the transformation, from doing all the work themselves to utilizing Facebook Marketplace for everything from a bathtub to a spiral staircase.

As Tiner explained in the video, "I think that the trick here is just really getting creative in the way that you're finishing things."

The transformation blew away other TikTokers.

One person exclaimed, "Y'all nailed it, absolutely love all the personal touches, best DIY project I've seen!"

"It turned out so cute," another user commented.

This garage-turned-tiny-home is fairly spacious compared to some, but the size of tiny homes isn't for everyone. However, their size is the reason they're much more affordable than traditional homes.

Tiny homes also owe their lower bills to their size, as smaller houses consume far fewer resources than traditional ones. Because homeowners use less energy and water, they typically see significantly reduced monthly bills. Additionally, the reduced use of resources is a benefit to the environment, as fewer resources used leads to a cooler and cleaner future.

Although the limited space in tiny homes may not be for everyone, it can also be a benefit. Restricted space means homeowners must fill that space with only what is needed, saving them money in the long run, while also reducing the amount of waste their home produces, which would otherwise end up in landfills.

Plus, as Tiner's video shows, tiny homes can offer homeowners an opportunity to get incredibly creative, which is a selling point for some.

However, tiny home living does come with a few downsides, with the main one being that those building tiny homes typically are required to rent or purchase land to place the home on, which isn't affordable for everyone.

As for this tiny home transformation, as one person said, "I love it!!! You guys should be very proud of yourselves, cuz it looks great!!!"

