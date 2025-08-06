Smart home expert considers ditching gas range after testing 'creme de la creme' induction cooktop: 'I was seriously impressed'

Although gas ranges have been the standard in kitchens for decades, many cooks have started to turn to another option. Induction cooktops are quickly gaining popularity as a cleaner and safer alternative to gas.

To help consumers make an easier decision when it comes to picking out their next cooktop, smart home expert and Tom's Guide U.S. Editor-in-Chief Michael A. Prospero tested out a top-end induction cooktop that had him thinking about ditching his old gas range. "I wanted to try the creme de la creme: The Breville Control Freak Home, which costs $1,299, as expensive as some full-fledged ranges," Prospero wrote.

While that price may turn you off from portable induction cooktops, most options are much cheaper. In fact, you can often find portable induction cooktops starting as low as just $50, making it the perfect kitchen hardware for renters with limited space or anyone on a tight budget.

If you're looking to go all in and purchase an induction range, you can score up to $840 off the cost thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, with the signing of the Big Beautiful Bill into law, it will likely eliminate many of the IRA tax credits by the end of 2025. So it may be wise to take advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later.

Induction cooktops use electromagnetic fields to directly heat cookware, offering faster, more efficient, and safer cooking compared to gas stoves. They work by inducing an electromagnetic current within the cookware, causing the pan itself to generate heat. This results in quicker heating, more accurate temperature control, and a cooler cooktop surface that's easier to clean while removing the threat of accidental burns.

"Maybe it's recency bias, but I was seriously impressed with how fast the Control Freak was able to get my pans up to cooking temperature — it even seemed like it was faster than my gas range, itself nothing to sneeze at," added Prospero.

Down in the comments section, a few users appeared to have shared a very similar experience.

"We have a nice stainless Bosch 6-burner 90cm (35") gas stove, but stopped using it because we prefer induction," wrote one commenter.

"The house we bought three years ago came with a gas stove and we got so frustrated with it that we bought a portable induction stove," shared a second user.

