Homeowner stuns internet with tour of expanding tiny home: 'I want exactly this'

Tiny homes have grown in popularity, and this one is no exception. TikTokers Alexis & Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) take us on a tour of one archaeologist's tiny house with a unique layout.

The video takes us through the 370-square-foot living space. Lindsay, the archaeologist, shows us how clever slide-out panels are for tiny homes like hers, as they almost double the living space.

"When I do move the house, there are these two slide-outs … these two pop-outs make the house go from 8.5 ft wide to 15 ft wide," she explained, showing how they create separate bedroom and living areas.

The video depicts a spacious kitchen with a full-size fridge, an extendable table, and high ceilings. The bedroom features a Murphy bed that folds up to provide ample storage, and the bathroom includes a full shower and a washer/dryer combo.

This tour highlights the practicality and ease of tiny-home living. Better yet, tiny homes cost far less than conventional houses. RubyHome reported that tiny homes cost roughly $67,000 on average, which is 87% cheaper than a standard home.

Along with a lower price tag, the small size of the homes reduces utility and maintenance costs, as well as their carbon footprint. Tiny houses use far fewer materials and resources than typical homes; therefore, they emit significantly fewer planet-warming gases. The fewer resources these homes consume, the fewer emissions are released into the atmosphere.

TikTok users went to the comments to share their love for tiny house living and Lindsay's unique layout. One commenter shared, "I want exactly this, love it."

"That's a unique layout," another chimed in. "Clever!"

