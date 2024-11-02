Minimalist shares transformative experience after cutting clutter out of their life: 'It's allowed us to focus on what really brings us joy'

A recent convert to minimalism reflected on their experience in a post on the r/minimalism subreddit.

"I've been on a minimalism journey for the past year, and it's been a transformative experience," the poster began. "My wife and I have simplified everything from our possessions to our daily habits. We've decluttered our home, donated items we don't use, and streamlined our schedules to focus on what matters most."

The Redditor went on to share the benefits of their new lifestyle.

"One thing I've noticed is how much clearer my mind feels when I'm not constantly surrounded by things I don't need. It's allowed us to focus on what really brings us joy—like hiking with our dog Finn or working in our small urban garden. Has anyone else found that minimalism helped you gain mental clarity? Would love to hear others' experiences or tips for staying intentional!"

The other members of the forum were inspired to share their own experiences and tips for cutting wastefulness out of their lives. One of the big themes was that people felt like decreasing clutter enhanced their mental states.

"One great thing about decluttering is that since the house is clean and without clutter, next time you purchase or bring stuffs back at home you'll have to really think twice," wrote one commenter. "Adding a new item on a clean desk would really stand out and you'll naturally ask yourself 'do I need this'. It makes me more mindful in my purchase."

"Learning to reduce clutter is like clearing the mind and living a bit better!" wrote another.

While the advertisements that we are bombarded with practically every second of the day can easily have the intended effect of convincing us we constantly need to be buying new products, it is great to keep in mind that we actually don't.

Being mindful about what you buy and consume can help you save money, better appreciate the things you do buy, and help the planet out in the process.

