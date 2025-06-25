Tesla owner shares shocking video of malicious act in work parking lot: 'File a police report'

A New York car owner went to the r/AskLE subreddit for legal advice after dashcam clips revealed their Tesla was vandalized while they were at work.

The footage of their car being keyed was shared in the post. With a clear shot of the vandal and their license plate, the original poster mentioned they also knew their place of work.

Wanting to do things the right way, the OP went to the forum for advice before contacting law enforcement.

"File a police report," one comment advised. "It's a pretty easy case."

"You'll make a complaint with the PD who holds jurisdiction where the offense occurred. Send the detective/officer in charge of the case the video," a more thorough response said. "After that I would say you can get the ball rolling on an insurance claim to repair the damage if you're going to go that way, they'll just need your report number."

Electric vehicle owners face all kinds of challenges, from strangers unplugging their cars mid-charge to neighbors deliberately damaging them.

Luckily, Teslas have Sentry Mode, which allows owners to monitor activity around the car, even when it's parked. It's like a built-in security system that can detect threats and respond accordingly. Unfortunately, it's a necessary feature, as EVs across the globe have become the target of hatred, whether it is politically driven or the result of anti-EV sentiment.

The backlash seems ironic considering most people purchase EVs to make the world a better place. With zero tailpipe emissions and an ability to rely on clean energy sources for charging, EVs can get you from one place to the next without the pollution or gas prices.

While pollution is produced during battery production and mining, EVs have a lower lifetime carbon footprint than vehicles without batteries.

Many buyers are intimidated by the upfront costs and charging accessibility, but going electric comes with the benefits of lower running costs.

