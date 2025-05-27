Tesla owner shares upsetting photos after finding car dripping in egg: 'The hate is real'

"There are some really crappy people out there in the world."

This EV vandal is definitely a bad egg.

One Tesla driver woke up to an unpleasant surprise: an egged car. They shared photos of the scene to r/TeslaModel3.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My car got egged," they wrote. "I don't understand how you can hate a car brand so much that it'll make you do something mean. I was lucky enough to wash and scrape it all off before any paint damage was done."

In their photo, which is actually from last year, before the peak of Tesla protests, the driver's side door of their white Tesla is covered in yellow streaks. Although eggs are unlikely to cause serious damage, it's still an example of the rising rate of electric vehicle vandalism.

Although electric vehicles are gaining popularity, many Americans are resisting the change — some seemingly take out their frustration on the cars themselves.

That has been mostly focused on Teslas over the last year, but there are EV drivers of many types across the country who have encountered vandalism, from keyed doors to slashed tires. Most common, perhaps, is when vandals target public chargers, sometimes to steal the copper wiring that is within some types of chargers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Cameras are now much more common at such facilities, and many EVs have cameras running at various angles even when the car is parked and appears to be off.

Don't let electric vehicle vandalism deter you from making your next car an EV, though, especially since the actual rates of occurrences are quite low. It's more of a case of the advent of the internet making it so that many instances that do happen are discussed online.

In any case, switching to an electric vehicle can save you hundreds of dollars a year on fuel costs. "The average cost to operate an EV in the United States is $485 per year, while the average for a gasoline-powered vehicle is $1,117," according to Forbes.

EVs are better for the environment, too, and can drastically reduce the amount of heat-trapping air pollution you produce.

Unlike gas-powered cars, electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution. While there are associated emissions from EV production and charging, "over the course of their driving lifetimes, EVs will create fewer carbon emissions than gasoline-burning cars under nearly any conditions," per MIT's Climate Portal, at a rate of roughly 200 grams per mile driven compared to 350 for gas-powered cars.

Commenters offered their sympathies and shared similar stories.

"Just had some hateful comments yesterday in traffic about saving the environment," one user shared. "The hate is real. Humanity was always afraid of changes I guess."

"Happened to me a couple weeks ago. Idk what's wrong with people," another Redditor said.

"I'm sorry that happened to you. There are some really crappy people out there in the world," a commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.