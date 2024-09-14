Tesla owner shares Sentry footage of neighbor deliberately damaging car: 'I can't even imagine being that hateful in life'

Many believe that anti-EV sentiment is partially to blame for a slate of incidents.

A Tesla security camera caught a woman who seemingly didn't care whether her own car got scratched as long as her new neighbor's vehicle was damaged in the process.

The owner of the Tesla posted a video of the incident to Reddit's r/TeslaModel3 community. At first, the neighbor opens her vehicle's door so that it rests directly on the Tesla, which is recording with Sentry Mode.

After unloading some items, the woman pauses and seems to eye the Tesla for damage before banging her car's door against the electric vehicle more aggressively and then walking away.

"Caught my neighbor hitting my car door THREE TIMES on my first day parking here after moving in," the original poster vented, shocking others with the footage.

"I can't even imagine being that hateful in life," one commenter wrote. "It's sad."

Without asking, it's not possible to know the neighbor's motivation. Some commenters had a much more charitable take on her actions, suggesting that she was amazed by damage-preventing door guards on her vehicle.

Nevertheless, the footage would be distressing for any vehicle owner to watch, particularly because she clearly bangs the door against the Tesla on purpose.

"I can see some little plastic part on her door. but it does not excuse her behavior!" one commenter with a more favorable interpretation of the situation pointed out.

Moreover, the OP's Tesla is hardly the first to experience vandalism. Many believe that anti-EV sentiment is partially to blame for a slate of incidents.

There are plenty of myths circulating about EVs, which typically save drivers significant money on gas and maintenance compared to polluting, gas-powered vehicles.

Some EV naysayers point to the environmental toll and waste caused by mining for lithium, as most EVs on the market run on lithium-ion batteries. However, scientific breakthroughs are making those processes cleaner and opening up new recycling possibilities. Even if that weren't the case, extracting dirty fuels accounts for more pollution.

Commenters encouraged the OP to take action to prevent future issues. Others were surprised that vandalism to Teslas keeps happening despite the well-known security features.

"I'd show the apartment manager and find out who she is, get a police report filed," one person suggested.

"How do people still not know that Teslas have cameras recording this stuff by now?" another asked.

