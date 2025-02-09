Sleep-deprived driver grateful after Tesla prevents scary highway scenario: '[It] probably saved my life today'

"Tesla may not be perfect, but that's a damn good feature to have."

One driver was eternally grateful to the tech in their Tesla Model Y, sharing the dramatic revelation that it "probably saved my life today." In a post to the r/TeslaModelY subreddit, they explained how their EV's Full Self-Driving (FSD) came to the rescue right when they needed it most.

The Redditor recounted they'd had a rough night of sleep after having to wake up "particularly early" for their typical hour-long commute. While they regularly use FSD on the highway, they admitted that this time they fell asleep. "Obviously this is my fault for not making sure I was 100% ok to drive," they confessed. Luckily for them, while they were dozing off, the Tesla took over.

"After a few minutes my head started to drop and that's when it gave me the 'please pay attention' alert, and it woke me up," they recollected. They were shaken by the turn of events, conceding, "I don't even want to think about what could've happened if I didn't have the car steering for me."

"Tesla may not be perfect, but that's a damn good feature to have," they concluded.

The OP's saga isn't the first time that Tesla's FSD has helped divert disaster. It detected a deer racing across the highway in Calgary, which prevented a crash. Another driver showed FSD help swerve them away from another driver coming at them.

While drivers are expected to be alert while using FSD unlike the experience of a Waymo, it still can be a pivotal safety feature as Tesla improves it. It adds further allure to Tesla, which already boasts industry-low maintenance costs and the Supercharger network.

For drivers considering an EV, fuel savings, under-the-radar benefits, and a reduction in individual tailpipe pollution are other selling points. Getting away from dirty energy like gas and restricting pollution while driving can also help slow the warming of the planet.

Commenters were heartened that the OP was OK and touted FSD's benefits.

One wrote: "Glad you're okay! You owned up to it and all you can do now is to remember it as lessons learned."

"FSD keeps me from falling asleep," another revealed. "I get that road hypnosis if I'm driving and watching the road in one place," and with it, they "can scan for other drivers, etc and not be locked on trying to maintain center of the lane."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



