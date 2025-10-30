New Tesla owner shares video after discovering upsetting overnight incident: 'I parked right in front of my house'

"Sorry this happened to you."

An electric vehicle owner was left trying to figure out what to do after a vandal keyed their car. The owner took to the community at r/TeslaModel3 to share the damage.

"My new car got keyed last night," wrote the original poster. "I parked right in front of my house so I did not turn on the Sentry Mode. Wow, these days. Live in San Francisco btw. Be aware everyone!!"

The video posted was a steady pan of the scratch on the side of the Tesla Model 3. The poster usually has a clear view of their car throughout the day, so they didn't bother having Sentry mode activated in order to capture footage of the perpetrator.

Sadly, these cases of vandalism have become increasingly common. Similar instances have been seen in New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and elsewhere.

A part of the increased instances of Tesla vandalism can be attributable to the political activities of CEO Elon Musk. His behavior has led to a steep decline in the brand's popularity and caused an uptick in Supercharger vandalism. Many Tesla owners even resorted to disguising their cars in an effort to avoid damage.

Regardless, Tesla vehicles are still widely used on the road, and EVs generally are a big upgrade from gas cars. Gas cars produce fumes that are harmful for drivers and passengers; plus, they're more expensive to fuel and maintain.

The big advantage of switching to an EV is cutting out tailpipe pollution. Light-duty vehicles contribute loads of atmospheric pollution, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These include floods, droughts, and heat waves, which incur widespread costs in housing, agriculture, and ecology.

Reddit commenters were frustrated to see Teslas still being vandalized and offered support to the original poster.

"People suck. Sorry this happened to you," said one community member.

"Ugh so sorry that's a great spec too!" replied another.

