Tesla owner shares photo of disturbing trend that is gaining steam: 'This is the third time in about a year'

While Tesla cars getting vandalized is nothing new, it's increased recently due to how close Elon Musk is with the current administration.

One Redditor was frustrated with how many times it's happened to them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some users encouraged the Tesla owner to go to the police, while others hadn't had luck with the police catching the perpetrators.

The Redditor shared an image in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit of their black Model Y Long Range with a long scratch on the door.

The OP said, "This is the third time in about a year."

The Tesla owner, who lives in Philadelphia, has caught two out of the three times on camera and confirmed different people keyed their car each time.

It's frustrating when someone damages your car with no regard for you. They may want to send a message, but all that's done is left the owner to pay for the damages. It can put people off buying an electric vehicle when they are vital for cutting down dirty energy use. Driving an EV can also save you $1,500 a year on maintenance and gas, but that savings might not look as appealing if you're faced with vandalism.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Another Tesla Model 3 owner in Canada caught footage of someone throwing a rock into their car in the middle of the night.

Yet another Tesla owner in Santa Fe had a derogatory message keyed on their car in broad daylight.

A study in San Francisco showed how EVs could reduce polluting gases by putting up 57 sensors that monitored carbon dioxide levels between 2018 and 2022. It found a reduction of 1.8% in polluting gases per year. Imagine how much that number could rise if more people drove EVs.

There are arguments against EVs because of the mining of electric battery components. However, Hannah Ritchie, a researcher at Oxford University, said that 16.5 billion tons of natural gas, oil, and coal are mined each year. That's compared to 7.7 million tons that are mined for low-carbon technology.

Mining for low-carbon technology will only be high until affordable recycling methods are created, and Ritchie believes researchers will develop these methods.

Many of the Redditors shared that this is a common occurrence.

One user said, "Teslas are a perfect target. Some people hate EVs. Some people hate Elon. You get hate from multiple sides."

Another commented, "Happened to me too. Got it on video, and didn't make a difference. $3500 at Tesla collision."

