Tesla owner shares images of shocking incident in gym parking lot: 'Need the public's help'

A Redditor has had to deal with a rough case of vandalism and looked to the community at r/TeslaModelY for help.

"First time posting here and need the public's help identifying this lovely individual," wrote the original poster alongside a photo. "Yesterday 9-1 at Edge Fitness in Turnersville NJ about 1130am he keyed 3 cars doing a bunch of damage and of course my Model Y got the worst of it. All of it was recorded on multiple cars as well as Edge cameras."

The poster said that a police report had been filed.

While multiple cars were targeted in this instance and vandalism to EVs isn't new, there has been a spike in vandalism against Teslas. The polarizing political activities of CEO Elon Musk appear to have played a role. Many of the brand's vehicles being keyed and Supercharger stations being damaged. Some owners have gone so far as to disguise their cars to avoid such damage.

Despite the drop in public esteem — at least in the eyes of some who associated support for the brand as support of Musk's viewpoints — Teslas remain some of the most popular cars on the market. Electric vehicles, more broadly, are a great upgrade from gasoline-powered cars. Traditional combustion engines introduce a range of health risks to passengers, for one. EVs are also cheaper to fuel and maintain.

Best of all, EVs have a much smaller environmental footprint than gas cars, even after taking into account manufacturing costs and grid energy sources. By reducing atmospheric pollution, it's possible to curb extreme weather events like droughts, heat waves, and floods. These have been incurring bigger housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

Reddit posters were incredulous that this kind of vandalism still occurred.

"I just don't get the mental gymnastics one has to go through in their head to damage someone else's property simply because you don't like what they bought with their money," wrote one community member.

"These losers are still doing this? I see a lot of people who swore they'd never purchase a Tesla purchasing them like crazy now, but I thought these losers were done doing this," said another.

