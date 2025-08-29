Tesla owner shares surveillance footage of upsetting incident on city street: 'A midnight rampage'

While the occasional dent can happen when your car is parked outside, it's not comforting to find out the damage to your vehicle was intentionally done, as one Redditor did.

The Tesla owner shared a video (click here if the embed does not load) from their Sentry Mode in the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit. A person stumbling in the background threw something at the car, which turned out to be a glass bottle of makeup. The Redditor called it "a midnight rampage."

Tesla's reputation has taken a hit in 2025 due to its CEO, Elon Musk, working for the Department of Government Efficiency, which made some controversial decisions. He has since left his role in the government.

According to CNBC, Tesla's net income decreased by 71% in the first quarter of 2025. CNBC also noted that the electric vehicle company's revenue fell 16% in the second quarter.

Additionally, Tesla owners have been experiencing an uptick in vandalism. All of this is bad news, since driving an EV is crucial for reducing society's reliance on dirty energy sources.

Research already shows the impact driving an EV has on reducing polluting gases. For example, UC Berkeley professor Ronald Cohen placed 57 sensors around the San Francisco Bay Area that tracked toxic gases. The study found that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% annually. Cohen believes it's the result of more EVs on the road. While that number may seem small, imagine how much that number can grow as more people switch to EVs.

Not only will driving an EV improve the air quality in your community, but you can also save about $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

While there is some concern about the environmental damage that's caused when mining for minerals that are needed in EV batteries, there is a big difference between that and the coal, oil, and gas that are mined each year. For example, 7.7 million tons of low-carbon energy is mined each year compared to 16.5 billion tons of oil, coal, and natural gas.

If you truly want to maximize our savings with your EV and cut back on polluting gases, you can install solar panels on your home.

