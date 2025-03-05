Tesla owners are disguising their cars in a bizarre new way: 'Someone's afraid of getting vandalized'

Or "maybe they just want to improve its resale value."

A new trend among Tesla owners has the internet buzzing: Drivers are disguising their cars with badges from other automakers, possibly in an effort to distance themselves from Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

A photo circulating on Reddit shows a Tesla Cybertruck with "Toyota" stenciled on its tailgate. The New York Post also referenced instances of a Model S sporting Mazda emblems and even a Model 3 decked out with Audi's iconic four rings, as shown in this Instagram post from Courier.

The Reddit post, shared on the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, has racked up thousands of views and sparked heated discussion about why Tesla owners might be making the switch.

"Someone's afraid of getting vandalized," one Reddit user commented, pointing to past incidents in which Teslas have been targeted with graffiti and damage.

According to the New York Post, one social media user noted that in some cities, Tesla owners are discreetly removing logos altogether, possibly in response to rising tensions surrounding Musk's political affiliations and public statements.

Tesla's cars have become a symbol of cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, but they've also become increasingly polarizing. Some environmental advocates have raised concerns about the air quality violations at factories, while others still see Tesla as a pioneer in the EV space, and one to which many scientists have long contributed, independent of Musk's involvement.

From a sustainability perspective, Teslas still represent an important shift toward electrification and reduced pollution compared to traditional gas-powered cars. However, if more Tesla owners feel the need to distance themselves from the brand, it raises larger questions about the impact of corporate leadership on consumer sentiment.

On social media, reactions to the rebranding trend have been mixed. One Redditor joked, "How do you do, fellow trucks?" Another joined in, writing, "Maybe they just want to improve its resale value."

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: Tesla's image isn't just about its cars anymore — it's about the conversations they spark. Whether this logo-swapping trend gains momentum or fades away, it's another reminder of how intertwined brand identity and public perception have become.

