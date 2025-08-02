New Tesla owner shares experience after scoring incredible deal on car: 'What a steal'

"This is the first Tesla I've driven, and it's incredible."

A lucky Reddit user snagged a used 2022 Tesla for under $29,000 and shared their positive first impressions about the amazing deal on r/TeslaModel3.

That shockingly low price underscores the growing accessibility of electric vehicles.

In the post, the person's excitement about picking up their first Tesla was palpable. The EV was a "clean, one-owner" Model 3 Performance with only 19,300 miles on it.

The affordable car, prized for its acceleration and advanced features, turned heads online.

Before purchasing this Tesla, the original poster drove a gas-powered 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. They were thrilled to upgrade to a model with an AMD Ryzen APU processing unit, all-wheel drive, and a heat pump for their Midwest commutes.

"It's incredible. Definitely the fastest car I've ever had," the new owner enthused.

This driver's post illustrated several benefits of owning an electric vehicle. But beyond the thrill of instant torque and cutting-edge tech, EVs offer significant savings.

EV drivers save a ton on fuel costs; electricity is generally cheaper per mile than gasoline. Maintenance is far simpler and cheaper, too, with no oil changes, spark plugs, or complex engine parts to worry about.

Switching to an EV doesn't just save drivers money; it also leads us to a cleaner, cooler future, as electric automobiles cut down on pollution generated by transportation. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air in communities.

Solar makes driving an EV the most financially appealing and environmentally responsible choice, and the owner's experience offers a prime example of the surging electric vehicle market.

The community congratulated the original poster on their incredible deal and new ride.

"What a steal!!" one user exclaimed.

"Nice. You got the best of the 1st gen M3's: heat pump, ryzen, and the ultrasonic sensors," another observed.

"Congrats! Looks awesome. Just an insane amount of car for the money too," a third commenter said.

