New study reveals unexpected side effect of having more electric vehicles on road: 'It's not just the tailpipe'

Getting more electric vehicles on the road means less pollution and cleaner air. New research now reveals that EVs don't just reduce exhaust emissions but also cut down on brake dust pollution.

According to a report by Electrek, a new study has provided quantitative evidence underscoring how battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) reduce the amount of brake dust generated. Conducted by EIT Urban Mobility, the study looked at EVs in London, Milan, and Barcelona and found that BEVs reduce brake dust pollution by 83%.

Since electric vehicles use regenerative braking — a process that allows EVs to "slow down without rubbing friction brakes," Electrek explained — they produce less brake dust pollution than gas-powered cars.

The analysis examined other forms of non-exhaust pollution, including tire wear. Though the tire wear of EVs was found to be slightly higher, per Electrek, brake dust is more concerning and impactful in terms of air pollution. This is because brake dust pollution is more likely to enter the atmosphere and contribute to worsening air quality.

"So EVs create a lot less of the worse thing, and a little more of the less-bad thing," explained Electrek.

The new study offers more evidence supporting the health benefits of driving EVs. With less brake dust pollution in the atmosphere, our air quality will improve, protecting vulnerable communities from health complications caused by air pollution. Fewer emissions entering the atmosphere also helps combat rising global temperatures.

Electrek readers were interested in the new study and emphasized the importance of reducing brake dust pollution in the comments

"It's not just the tailpipe y'all," responded one reader. "I've been speaking with others about brake dust for years. I like to show people the rims on other [internal combustion engine] vehicles and point out the brownish and dark discoloration on those rims. Then I point out how that same thing is going into our lungs!!"

