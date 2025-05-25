First-time EV owner shares photo of incredible new Ford Mustang Mach-E: 'I was a little nervous to take the plunge'

"I rented one … about two months. Didn't want to give it back."

A new electric vehicle owner was keen to show off their ride on r/electricvehicles subreddit.

"My very first EV ever," wrote the original poster. "Also my first 'mom mobile.' 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD with extended battery. Installed a L2 charger at home."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric vehicles are key to the transition to a greener future. Light-duty consumer transportation produces a large chunk of America's pollution. Even once the ecological footprint of manufacturing is taken into account, EVs come out well ahead of traditional cars by avoiding a lifetime of burning gas. Better still, EVs are cheaper to operate than gas cars, and they avoid all of the health risks of running an engine on dirty fuels.

The original poster had been happy with the performance of the Mach-E. "It's really fun to drive and I've actually been getting the estimated 250-270mi range out of a full charge with one-peddle driving mode," they wrote. "I was a little nervous to take the plunge but I have to say, I'm loving everything about it so far."

Reddit commenters were happy to share in the original poster's excitement.

"Congrats! EVs are fun!" said one community member.

"Congrats. I rented one of these Mustang Mach Es for about two months. Didn't want to give it back hehe," said another.

