  • Home Home

First-time EV owner shares photo of incredible new Ford Mustang Mach-E: 'I was a little nervous to take the plunge'

"I rented one … about two months. Didn't want to give it back."

by Simon Sage
"I rented one ... about two months. Didn't want to give it back."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A new electric vehicle owner was keen to show off their ride on r/electricvehicles subreddit.

"My very first EV ever," wrote the original poster. "Also my first 'mom mobile.' 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD with extended battery. Installed a L2 charger at home."

"I rented one ... about two months. Didn't want to give it back."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Electric vehicles are key to the transition to a greener future. Light-duty consumer transportation produces a large chunk of America's pollution. Even once the ecological footprint of manufacturing is taken into account, EVs come out well ahead of traditional cars by avoiding a lifetime of burning gas. Better still, EVs are cheaper to operate than gas cars, and they avoid all of the health risks of running an engine on dirty fuels.

Solar panel installations at home are a great way to complement an EV. When you charge your car with the sun rather than paying utility providers, you can save even more money. If you're interested in doubling down on sustainable transportation, EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect you to vetted local solar installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book a demo drive with the hot American EV brand that's poised to overtake Tesla

Looking for a Tesla alternative with all the style and none of the baggage? Rivian leads the field with its electric trucks and SUVs — and you can see what the hype is about at a dealer near you.

From performance to comfort to battery range, Rivian's American-made R1T and R1S deliver a driving experience you won't find anywhere else. Book a free demo drive today to get behind the wheel and learn what you've been missing.

Book a demo

They can provide a quote for a solar system that works for your home. EnergySage can help save on average $10,000 via incentives and rebates on installations. Of course, those incentives may not be around forever, pending action from Congress. Acting sooner rather than later could save you a pretty penny.

The original poster had been happy with the performance of the Mach-E. "It's really fun to drive and I've actually been getting the estimated 250-270mi range out of a full charge with one-peddle driving mode," they wrote. "I was a little nervous to take the plunge but I have to say, I'm loving everything about it so far."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Reddit commenters were happy to share in the original poster's excitement.

"Congrats! EVs are fun!" said one community member.

"Congrats. I rented one of these Mustang Mach Es for about two months. Didn't want to give it back hehe," said another.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x