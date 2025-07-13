New Tesla owner shares surprising takeaways after first few days with car: 'I don't regret it at all'

The Reddit community welcomed the new EV owner with enthusiasm.

A new Tesla owner on Reddit recently switched from a gasoline sports car and Ford F-150 Raptor. They had a positive experience with the electric vehicle despite minor issues. Their post offers a real-world perspective into transitioning to an EV.

The Redditor shared a photo of their new 2024 Tesla Model 3 in stealth gray on the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit. They spoke about their first few days with the car.

"The 5 hour drive home was great," the new owner wrote.

The new car wasn't all perfect, though. After washing it, a latch sensor on the front trunk failed. The original poster also noted the dealership's detailing was subpar.

Even with these minor frustrations, the new Tesla driver was ecstatic. The owner, who works on all types of EVs daily, wasn't fazed and noted Tesla was fixing the sensor issue the next day.

Coming from a history of high-performance gas vehicles like a Camaro SS and a souped-up Nissan 370z Nismo, their verdict was clear: "I don't regret it at all because [I] really love tech … I'm glad I waited though because I really like this redesign."

This owner's experience reflects a common theme among new EV drivers. The day-to-day benefits often outweigh any initial learning curves or minor issues. The biggest draw for many is the significant monetary savings.

EV owners spend far less on "fuel" by charging with electricity instead of buying gasoline. Maintenance costs are lower with no oil changes, spark plugs, or engine upkeep. Buying an EV can qualify you for massive government incentives, reducing ownership costs.

Beyond savings, EVs provide a smoother, quieter ride and instant acceleration. They also produce zero tailpipe pollution, creating cleaner air and healthier communities.

Additionally, homeowners can maximize their EV savings by installing solar panels. Using solar can lower charging costs. EnergySage is a great resource to compare quotes from TCD-vetted local installers. The free service helps you find the best deal on a solar installation.

This owner's story shows the fun, tech-filled, and long-term benefits of EV ownership. Dedicated gasoline car enthusiasts are being convinced to make the switch.

"Couldn't have picked a better one to start, IMO. Welcome to the club!" one user commented.

"So clean, congrats!" another said.

"She's a beaut!" a third person admired.

