Auto expert reveals the top EVs 'for every budget': 'The … market is bursting at the seams with affordable, modern EVs'

The electric future isn't coming; it's already here, and it's surprisingly affordable.

Some motorists might feel like electric vehicles are out of reach, but they're likely more affordable than they assume.

Whether working on a tight budget or simply seeking the best value, there are more options than ever when considering a switch.

The scoop

Based on insights into the electric vehicle market, Recurrent — a company that provides data and battery health reports for EVs — shared the best affordable electric vehicles that are available in 2025.

This company noted, "The … market is bursting at the seams with affordable, modern EVs."

For example, Recurrent said that a 2013 or 2014 Chevy Volt Plug-in Hybrid can be purchased for less than $10,000. A 2014 or 2015 Ford Energi C-Max Hybrid falls under that threshold, too, as does a 2017 to 2020 Nissan LEAF.

At the other end of the scale, a 2023 Tesla Model Y, a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, or a 2022 Polestar 2 are among the cars available between the $25,000 and $40,000 range.

Recurrent helps EV owners get more out of their vehicles, offering free battery health monitoring.

It can also connect private sellers with a network of trusted dealers, making it easier to sell electric vehicles with confidence. On average, sellers who use Recurrent make $1,400 more than those who don't.

As the used EV market grows rapidly around the world, driven by lower prices, improved battery tech, and rising demand for cleaner transportation, tools like those offered by Recurrent are making it safer and more profitable to sell electric cars.

How it's helping

Recurrent's tools are breaking down barriers to EV ownership and resale.

If you're thinking about upgrading or simply no longer need your electric vehicle, now is a great time to sell.

Many used models are holding their value surprisingly well, which makes resale a potentially lucrative opportunity.

By using Recurrent's free battery monitoring and seller tools, you can provide buyers with trusted data on your EV's health, increasing both transparency and buyer confidence.

To truly maximize your savings, consider pairing your EV with home solar panels, which can significantly reduce or even eliminate your charging costs.

By generating your own electricity, you not only protect yourself from rising utility rates, but you can also make your daily driving practically free, turning your garage into your own personal charging station. EnergySage can help you make the switch to home solar energy by comparing quotes from local installers.

What everyone's saying

Consumers are enthusiastic about Recurrent's service and the insights it provides.

One customer said, "It has always seemed like a neat way to help track the degradation of my battery."

