Major companies join forces on 'unprecedented' electric vehicle innovation: 'Addresses the biggest barriers'

Eaton and ChargePoint are working together to turn electric vehicles into power sources. This means you could use your EV to power your home (among other things).

"Our partnership with Eaton will deliver innovation that addresses the biggest barriers to electrified transportation," ChargePoint CEO Rick Wilmer said. "Together with Eaton, we will create unprecedented value for institutions that deploy EV charging, accelerating electrification, and decarbonizing the planet in parallel."

This development is expected to roll out across the United States, Canada, and Europe. It will make EV charging more reliable and maximize the potential and power of EVs.

Using EVs reduces air pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that creating electricity for charging EVs can be done with dirty energy. But EVs themselves don't have tailpipe emissions.

If solar or wind is used to generate electricity, that prevents even more pollution from entering the air.

Charging stations are also becoming more widespread, and batteries are becoming more efficient. A Recurrent study suggests that older models' battery life patterns demonstrate that newer models' batteries will last even longer.

While many people are debunking EV myths, it's important to note that the current EV manufacturing process is still flawed.

The production of EV batteries involves the use of cobalt. EV Magazine has reported on the human rights issues in the cobalt industry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. EVs are a step toward a greener future, but no one should have to suffer for a cleaner climate.

Companies are working on solutions to create cobalt-free batteries. EV Magazine references Aliant Battery, a company that has been making rechargeable, cobalt-free, lithium batteries since 2022.

You can minimize the resources needed to make this transition happen by buying a used EV. While all models are becoming more affordable over time, buying used can help you save money and minimize waste.

And by developing existing resources, companies such as Eaton and ChargePoint are making the most of what we already have.

