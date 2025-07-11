EV charger company makes game-changing breakthrough that could transform driving experience: 'Another key milestone'

Ionity, an electric vehicle charger company, has announced a breakthrough that could make EV charging as fast and seamless as ever, and that's great news for European EV drivers and the planet alike.

As Inside EVs reported, Ionity announced it will begin rolling out new ultra-fast chargers across Europe in the second half of 2025. These chargers will be capable of adding up to 186 miles of range in under eight minutes, making road trips and daily commutes much more convenient for EV drivers.

Although EVs available in today's European market can't tap into this level of power yet, this upgrade lays the groundwork for the next generation of EVs. The system is also designed to be more efficient overall, sharing power between vehicles when multiple cars are plugged into the same station.

Faster charging means less time waiting at the charging station and more time living. Whether commuting, running errands, driving for rideshare services, or taking a family road trip, shorter charging stops reduce downtime, ease scheduling stress, and can help shave money off travel costs.

With less time spent charging, EV ownership becomes even more practical and accessible.

On a broader scale, the faster flow of traffic at charging stations can help cut congestion at these stations and make the act of owning and driving an EV that much more of a no-brainer for drivers. That will lead to less tailpipe pollution, especially in cities, and roughly halve the total pollution per mile driven, according to MIT.

By speeding up the turnover at charging spots, this shift can bring cleaner air, quieter streets, and a healthier planet for everyone.

Some companies are also factoring charging infrastructure into their cars' software. As The EV Report noted on LinkedIn, Audi's route planner can "streamline the search for charging stations."

When you pair faster EV charging with solar power at home, the benefits add up even more. By powering your car with energy from rooftop panels, you can significantly reduce your electricity bills and make an especially meaningful impact on the environment. EnergySage allows you to compare quotes from trusted installers and save thousands on solar installations.

Ionity CEO Jeroen van Tilburg said in the press release that the rollout represents "another key milestone in our mission to deliver ultra‑fast, convenient charging at scale for EV drivers across Europe."

On a r/electricvehicles Reddit post about the Ionity charging system, one user commented: "If we ever want something close to a '5 minute fill up', this is the kind of charger we need to start installing in the states."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



