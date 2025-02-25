  • Home Home

Vehicle owner outraged after discovering blatant damage on car: 'Can't have nice things'

by Stephen Proctor
A Tesla owner shared yet another incident of vandalism of the car they just bought. 

Shared to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, the photo is captioned, "Haven't even had the car for 1 month, already keyed." The pic shows the car with several scratches.

Unfortunately, vandalism to electric vehicles or EV charging stations is not uncommon. 

One Tesla Model X owner had a similar experience to this Redditor, sharing an image of their scratched car after a vandalism incident. Another Tesla owner returned to their car to find pink spray paint marks on it. 

It's also not uncommon for cables at charging stations to be slashed. In fact, it's very, very common.

Then there are the multiple instances of EV charging stations being blocked by gas-powered vehicles.

Unfortunately, events like these could deter some people from buying an EV, slowing the widespread adoption of this clean energy technology. That's a problem because EVs go a long way in reducing the pollution caused by gas-powered vehicles, which is a major contributor to the overheating of the planet that is causing extreme weather and threatening entire communities, lives, and the global food supply.

That effect is seen in the comments.

One person commented, "That sucks. One reason I don't want a Tesla."

Another said, "Damn. I want a Tesla but this subreddit makes me feel like Teslas are targeted."

But it's not just Teslas. One commenter said their Audi Q5 was keyed while parked in the staff parking lot at a high school.

It's hard to know why EVs and charging stations are targeted. It could be, as some in the comments suggest, due to certain political ideologies. There's also a chance it's due to the false narrative that EVs are actually worse for the planet than ICE vehicles, which couldn't be further from the truth, as Sustainability By Numbers explained. Whatever the case, it's not working toward a cleaner future.

Commenters felt for the original poster.

"Sorry this happened to you," one person commented. "People suck."

Another said, "Can't have nice things."

Another shared a little hope, commenting, "If you're lucky, those scratches only damaged the clear coat, It can be buffed out at a body shop."

