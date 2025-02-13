Tesla owner devastated after finding car defaced with spray paint: 'It's almost like people have a vendetta'

While graffiti artists are usually pretty talented, most people would agree that cleaning up after them is a pain. But one concerned Tesla owner found out the hard way that not every person equipped with a can of spray paint should be called an artist.

Posting in a subreddit dedicated to the Model Y, the Tesla owner wrote about their experience of returning to their vandalized car at night. They then asked for advice on how to remove graffiti from a vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster uploaded a picture of their white vehicle that had been haphazardly tagged with a burst of pink spray paint. "I'm not even angry about this," they wrote. "I'm just disappointed." The OP couldn't help but be frustrated by the vandal's lack of creativity.

Luckily for the OP, several commenters could relate to the experience. Many offered advice on how to get rid of the graffiti. "Try to use a clay towel, very light pressure with a suitable clay lubricant," wrote one user. "I would recommend this over a clay bar as a clay towel is very user friendly."

While most commenters agreed about using a clay towel or gentle acetone, another noted the frequency of vandalism to Teslas. "Wild to see so many teslas get vandalized, it's almost like people have a vendetta against them," they wrote.

That vandalism also includes damage to charging stations, which can prevent drivers from using their electric vehicles. Some vandals perceive EVs as a possible threat to the automotive industry and its workforce.

Although the OP declined to point fingers, vandalism against electric vehicles is fairly common. But that doesn't deter people from purchasing EVs.

Nearly 14 million new EVs were registered in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency. With a rising number of electric vehicles hitting the road, perhaps vandalism will start to decrease as EVs become more common.

Many automakers are increasing EV production in countries such as the U.S., often leading to more jobs.

While the need to mine for elements used in battery production will increase, this process causes far less environmental damage than extracting dirty fuels such as gasoline and diesel, which are required for cars powered by internal combustion engines.

