  • Home Home

Tesla owner devastated after finding car defaced with spray paint: 'It's almost like people have a vendetta'

"I'm just disappointed."

by Matthew Swigonski
“I’m just disappointed.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

While graffiti artists are usually pretty talented, most people would agree that cleaning up after them is a pain. But one concerned Tesla owner found out the hard way that not every person equipped with a can of spray paint should be called an artist.

Posting in a subreddit dedicated to the Model Y, the Tesla owner wrote about their experience of returning to their vandalized car at night. They then asked for advice on how to remove graffiti from a vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster uploaded a picture of their white vehicle that had been haphazardly tagged with a burst of pink spray paint. "I'm not even angry about this," they wrote. "I'm just disappointed." The OP couldn't help but be frustrated by the vandal's lack of creativity.

Luckily for the OP, several commenters could relate to the experience. Many offered advice on how to get rid of the graffiti. "Try to use a clay towel, very light pressure with a suitable clay lubricant," wrote one user. "I would recommend this over a clay bar as a clay towel is very user friendly."

While most commenters agreed about using a clay towel or gentle acetone, another noted the frequency of vandalism to Teslas. "Wild to see so many teslas get vandalized, it's almost like people have a vendetta against them," they wrote.

That vandalism also includes damage to charging stations, which can prevent drivers from using their electric vehicles. Some vandals perceive EVs as a possible threat to the automotive industry and its workforce.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Although the OP declined to point fingers, vandalism against electric vehicles is fairly common. But that doesn't deter people from purchasing EVs.

Nearly 14 million new EVs were registered in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency. With a rising number of electric vehicles hitting the road, perhaps vandalism will start to decrease as EVs become more common.

Many automakers are increasing EV production in countries such as the U.S., often leading to more jobs.

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While the need to mine for elements used in battery production will increase, this process causes far less environmental damage than extracting dirty fuels such as gasoline and diesel, which are required for cars powered by internal combustion engines.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x