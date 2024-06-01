  • Home Home

Driver calls out frustrating behavior of big truck blocking EV charger: 'This infuriates me'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: Getty Images

It's something all electric vehicle owners have experienced before: Upon arriving at a dedicated EV spot and in need of a charge, you find that a gas-powered car has parked in your place and blocked your ability to recharge. 

What's even more frustrating is that much of the time, this is done on purpose.

This was the case with one Seattle driver, who posted a photo on Reddit of this precise situation, writing that "9 out of 10 times a non-EV takes the EV parking spot it's a giant truck."

Commenters were equally incensed. "As someone who just bought an EV, this infuriates me,"  one said.

"There is something wrong with some people and what they do to 'own' others is kinda ridiculous."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP replied, saying, "It happens too frequently to be anything less than intentional and it's always giant gas guzzlers. Several open parking spaces here too."

"I don't drive an EV … but when people do this type of stuff, it's infuriating. Namely when it's the big trucks," one commenter agreed.

Watch now: Alex Honnold shows off his new Rivian

Frustratingly, this is a widespread phenomenon around the world; gas-powered vehicle owners seem to hold a personal vendetta against EV and hybrid drivers.

"They do it intentionally," one person commented. "There is something wrong with some people and what they do to 'own' others is kinda ridiculous."

While it's a low percentage of people, drivers of combustion-powered vehicles have been seen hogging parking spots to block chargers, vandalizing and destroying chargers, coal-rolling EVs (and even cyclists) on the roads, and generally working hard to make sure their anti-electric sentiments are received loud and clear.

"Prejudice vs. EV owners is real," one person lamented.

However, many other commenters pointed out the irony of such strongly held pro-dirty energy sentiments when the use of those energy sources is more costly both to car owners and the planet as a whole. 

Over the course of its lifetime, an electric vehicle can save its owner thousands of dollars on fuel, maintenance, and longevity — not to mention significant tax credits. It also produces approximately half the planet-warming pollution of a comparable gas-powered car.

"Joke is on them, they are the ones paying ridiculous amounts of money on gas," one person noted.

