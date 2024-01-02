Shocked EV owner shares disturbing photo of senseless act of vandalism on their car: ‘It will happen again’

The owner isn’t the first person to have their electric vehicle targeted.

The owner of an electric vehicle thought they were giving good advice when they recommended that people switch to EVs in a Facebook thread about high gas prices. Unfortunately, they were in for a rude awakening.

The EV owner posted on Reddit that they found their car vandalized soon after their Facebook post. A photo included in the post showed the charging port on their EV with significant damage.

“Woke up to this after encouraging a switch to EVs on a Facebook thread about high gas prices,” the EV owner wrote. “I [thought] getting coal rolled was bad enough?”

The owner isn’t the first person to have their electric vehicle targeted, as anti-environmentalists have not been shy about their disdain for EVs. In November, CBS 8 in San Diego reported an incident in which a resident exited a doctor’s appointment with her son and found her 2019 Tesla Model 3 with a huge scratch on the side. The driver-side camera captured footage of a woman keying the car in an unprovoked act of vandalism.

EVs are also frequently on the receiving end of coal rolling, which occurs when diesel engines are modified to spew large amounts of black smoke whenever the driver chooses. Some states have even begun to ban government funds from being used in climate-focused endeavors.

Most commenters on the Reddit post were not surprised by what the EV owner was going through.

“It will happen again, it was someone from FB almost certainly. Get a camera and/or an insurance plan that can cover that,” one commenter advised.

The EV owner responded that they planned to up their security and explained the initial difficulties of repairing the car before things eventually worked out.

“I have cameras ordered, and the repair was actually less [than] the deductible. Which is surprising,” the EV owner wrote. “Only issue is that my local Chevy dealership will NOT touch the car. They are not EV certified and flat refused, even though it’s just four bolts and a plug. They ordered the parts and I had them the next day though. I got my regular mechanic at my local tire shop to do it. He said it was ‘just another car.’ Took him half an hour.”

