Tesla owner distraught after discovering vehicle vandalized just two months after purchase: 'I'll never understand'

A devastated Model X owner discovered two deep key scratches on the passenger side of their Tesla and posted pictures of the nasty scrapes on Reddit.

The Reddit post was captioned "2 months in and got keyed." It included two photos of the deep, scraggly scratches. The OP also said, "People suck." While they expressed regret over not getting a PPF coating, many commenters said it wouldn't have mattered.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Keying a car is aggressive and completely unnecessary. Many people in the comments shared similar experiences and condemned the person who caused the damage.

Sadly, vandalism to Tesla vehicles is not unheard of. People damage these electric vehicles for reasons that are difficult to pin down. As Elon Musk joins the Trump administration, instances of vandalism have only seemed to worsen.

SFGate recently reported on a California group targeting Tesla vehicles. Several Tesla drivers have reported threatening notes left on their cars to police. The group, Students Against Nazi Extremism, claims responsibility for the notes. One read, "No Nazis in America. Tesla owners trade or sell before Feb 12. After that it is open season."

Vandalism and threats against Tesla vehicles are misguided. Political beliefs aside, EVs reduce harmful emissions and help cool the planet. The mining and manufacturing associated with EV batteries are harmful. However, the environmental impact of gas-powered cars and fossil fuels is far more significant. Plus, owning and driving an EV can save people money.

Tesla vandalism dissuades people from buying EVs. This slows progress and harms the planet. Furthermore, this damage ultimately impacts innocent consumers, not Musk. Directing this hate toward EV owners is unfair, especially since the vehicles should not go to waste and should be driven by someone even if their value goes down.

One commenter addressed this issue: "People suck. I fear more retribution from people that just hate Elon. Good luck to all Tesla owners."

Another person exclaimed, "What the hell is wrong with people? I'll never understand the hatred toward Tesla cars."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.